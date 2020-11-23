Rajnath Singh meets kin of Mridula Sinha, expresses condolences to the family

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday met family members of former Goa Governor and eminent Hindi writer Mridula Sinha here and expressed condolences to the family. Singh also paid homage to her.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of senior BJP leader Mridula Sinha and said she was a proficient writer who had made extensive contributions to the world of literature and culture.



"Mridula Sinha Ji will be remembered for her efforts towards public service. She was also a proficient writer, making extensive contributions to the world of literature as well as culture. Anguished by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted the Prime Minister.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid their tributes to Sinha who died at the age of 77 in the national capital on Wednesday. (ANI)

