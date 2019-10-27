Rajnath Singh meets veteran BJP leaders Advani, MM Joshi; greets them on Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday met veteran BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences here.

Singh took blessings of both the leaders and greeted them on Diwali.

The Defence Minister also greeted the nation on Diwali, in a tweet in Hindi, he said, "Wishing everyone a happy Diwali. I pray to God that this festival brings happiness, prosperity and enthusiasm in everyone's life." (ANI)

