Rajnath Singh on 3-day visit to Lucknow from Friday

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Defence Minister and Member of Parliament from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh will leave for his constituency on a three-day visit tomorrow.

According to BJP Lucknow Metropolitan President Mukesh Sharma, the Defence Minister will reach Lucknow Airport at around 5 pm on November 22 from where he will visit Ravindralaya Charbagh to attend the welcome ceremony organised by party workers.

Sharma said that the Defence Minister is also scheduled to attend several other events in the city on the following days.

Singh will leave for Ranchi in Jharkhand from Lucknow Airport at 9:10 am on November 24, he added. (ANI)

