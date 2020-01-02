Rajnath Singh pays his respect to senior NCP leader DP Tripathi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paying his last respect to senior NCP leader DP Tripathi in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paying his last respect to senior NCP leader DP Tripathi in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI

ANI | Updated: Jan 02, 2020 19:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday paid his respect to senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former MP DP Tripathi, who passed away today after a prolonged illness.
"Paid my last respects to DP Tripathiji and shared my heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family," Singh tweeted.
Tripathi, who was the general secretary of NCP, passed away today at the age of 67. (ANI)

