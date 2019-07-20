Rajnath Singh pays tribute to martyrs at Kargil War Memorial

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the Kargil War Memorial in Drass here and paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 War with Pakistan.

Singh, who is in the state for a day-long visit ahead of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', also signed the 'Visitors Book' at the memorial.

The Defence Minister reached Srinagar earlier today and headed towards Drass, where he also met officials and clicked pictures with them.

The defence minister will also visit the Jammu region and dedicate to the nation two bridges, built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at Ujh in Kathua and Basantar in Samba.

"Leaving New Delhi for Drass on a day-long visit to J&K. Shall visit the Kargil War Memorial to pay tributes to the fallen soldiers. I shall also be visiting Jammu region where two bridges built by BRO at Ujh in Kathua and Basantar in Samba will be dedicated to the nation," Singh had tweeted.

On July 14, a 'Victory Flame' was lit by Singh at the National War Memorial in Delhi, which will reach Drass in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' on July 26.

The flame would traverse through 11 towns and cities and finally culminate at Drass where it will be merged with the eternal flame at the Kargil War Memorial.

This year, the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War and the milestone is being celebrated in a grand manner by the Indian Army with a view to rekindling the pride and valour of all the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. (ANI)

