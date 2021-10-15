Rajnath Singh performs 'Shashtra Puja' on Vijaya Dashami

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday performed "Shashtra Puja" (worship of weapons) on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) campus in the national capital.



National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present on the occasion.

Last year, Singh had performed 'Shastra Puja' at the Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling, West Bengal. Earlier, during his visit to France, he had performed 'Shastra Puja' of Rafale.

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the nine days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina. (ANI)

