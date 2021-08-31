Rajnath Singh praises Yogi Adityanath for rapid development, good governance in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that Uttar Pradesh has made significant strides in development and the crime has reduced considerably under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While inaugurating various developmental projects, the Union Minister said, "I was in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra two days ago where I heard the praise of our Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the development works here. The way the developmental work in the state has progressed, Yogi Adityanath must be appreciated."

Slamming the Opposition, Singh said, "The Opposition can see the development in the state but they would not accept it. The previous government had also dreamed of development but the way the state has developed in the leadership of Yogi Adityanath is incomparable."

"The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh had always been questioned but the Yogi Adityanath-led government has succeeded in reining in the criminals. Aditynath name invokes fear among criminals."

Speaking about the law and order situation in UP, he said, "The criminals should not be forgiven in any case. If we want to ensure good governance in the State, it is not possible without better law and order. Development is also not possible without it. The strict actions taken by Yogi Ji is condemnable."



"God had made a good team of Yogi Ji and Modi Ji, both with two-syllable names. Both of them have given a new dimension to the development. Today, 90 per cent of the families in our country are taking the benefits of Modi ji's schemes at the Centre and the schemes started by Chief Minister Yogi ji in Uttar Pradesh," the Union Minister said.

Singh expressed dismay over former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee not featuring on posters and hoardings in Lucknow.

Rajnath Singh said, "When I left the airport, I saw many hoardings, but Atalji's photograph was missing in every poster in Lucknow. We all have photographs of several people but there is not a single picture of Atalji. There is no picture of Atalji on the hoardings put up on the stage either. There must be a picture of him. We cannot even imagine Lucknow without Atalji."

Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced that the next generation BrahMos missiles will be manufactured in his Parliamentary constituency Lucknow. The Defence Minister also announced that soon each household in Lucknow will get Piped Natural gas (PNG) connections.

The Defence Minister stated that he aims to make Lucknow the number one city in the country. He also said that he could be able to take up development projects on a large scale in his Parliamentary constituency, only because Yogi Adityanath is the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

