Rajnath Singh promises to bring law to protect tradition, practices at Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday promised that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make legislation for the protection of traditions and practices of the Sabarimala temple.

While addressing a press conference in Kerala, the BJP leader said: "If we form the government here, we will make legislation for the protection of traditions and practices of Sabarimala. This is our well-considered decision."

"We are trying to get a majority in Kerala. Whatever will happen in the future we will see," Singh further added.

The BJP in their manifesto for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections has promised new legislation for Sabrimala.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)