Rajnath Singh releases selected speeches of President Kovind

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday released the third volume of the selected speeches of President Ram Nath Kovind titled `Loktantra Ke Swar' and 'The Republican Ethic' at a function here.

Speaking on the occasion Rajnath Singh said that the compilation of speeches of the President presents a comprehensive picture of his work, personality and values.

He said that the President considers public service the ultimate religion which is evident in his many speeches.

"The President also underlines the importance of Indian values in his addresses which have a greater impact because these values are part of his personal life," he said.

He said there was no difference between the words and deeds of the President and his speeches flow out naturally and in a simple way reflecting the core values of humility, service to the poor, empathy, and compassion for all living beings.



In conversations, he often leaves a deep impact on the listener, the minister said.

He said the speeches reflect the hopes and aspirations of the future of India and voices of India's diverse society and culture and the collection would be an invaluable document for understanding contemporary India.

He said the speeches reflect the President's concern towards issues such as girls education, empowerment of women and welfare of weaker sections.

The minister said he knew President Kovind for a long time and always found him a man with a large heart and high moral values.

Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar released the e-version of the book on the President's speeches.

The 'Loktantra Ke Swar' and 'The Republican Ethic', published by the Publications Division, is collection of selected speeches of the President Kovind in Hindi and English respectively. The third volume, released today contains 57 selected speeches of the President delivered during the third year of his presidency.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora and senior officials of President's Secretariat and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were present on the occasion. (ANI)

