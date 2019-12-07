Rajnath Singh reviews 142nd passing out parade of IMA in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the 142nd passing out parade of Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day.

The cadets here marched to the beats of the drum while three helicopters displayed the National, Army and the Indian Military Academy flags.

The Defence Minister addressed and encouraged the passing out cadets.

Upon his arrival at IMA on Friday, the Defense Minister met and interacted with officials and cadets at the academy. (ANI)

