Rajnath Singh reviews preparations for DefExpo-2022

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the preparations for the 12th edition of DefExpo-2022 which is scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat in March this year, informed the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

"Rajnath Singh appreciated the arrangements made by Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat and exuded confidence of a safe and successful DefExpo-2022," said the press release issued by the ministry.

As per the ministry, Singh also used the occasion to launch the DefExpo-2022 Mobile app. The app provides information on the exhibitors, schedule, speakers, venue maps, driving directions, publications as well as notifications to visitors and exhibitors.

DefExpo-2022 will now be held between March 10-14,2022 and will be held in a hybrid format featuring both physical and virtual stalls, said the ministry.

"The exhibition is being planned in a three-venue format - exhibition at the Helipad Exhibition Center (HEC); Events and Seminars at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Center (MCEC) and live demonstration for the public at Sabarmati Riverfront. Safety protocols such as the compulsory wearing of facemask, non-contact interactions, respiratory hygiene, etc will be implemented at all venues in line with the prevailing health protocols," read the press release.

DefExpo is Asia's largest exhibition on land, naval, and homeland security systems. 930 exhibitors have registered for the event so far, with significant attendance of Foreign Defence Ministers as well.

The press release said, "To instill a sense of pride, the theme of the event has been christened, 'Path to Pride'. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the event will showcase India's resolve to be first amongst firsts".

It further said, "With indigenous technological and logistic prowess at the forefront, the event will invigorate the defense industry, start-ups, and MSMEs to cement solid partnerships with attending foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The DefExpo-2022 is symbolic of India's resolve to further its business interests and take global initiatives towards furthering peace and security in the region."

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen Manoj Pande, Financial Advisor (Defence Services) Sanjiv Mittal and other senior civil and military officials of MoD were present on the occasion.

The last edition of the event was held in Lucknow in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)