Rajnath Singh says Ahmed Patel made remarkable contribution to Congress, public life

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday condoled the death of the Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel who passed away at the age of 71 on Wednesday at a Gurugram hospital.

"Saddened by the demise of senior Congress leader and MP, Shri Ahmed Patel ji. He was a seasoned leader, who made remarkable contribution to his party and public life. Ahmed Bhai had friends across party lines. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour," Defence Minister tweeted.

Patel was undergoing treatment after testing positive for the COVID-19. The veteran leader breathed his last at the wee hours of Wednesday, fighting COVID-19 and related complications for over a month.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also expressed grief and extended her condolences to family, followers and admirers of the late leader.

"Saddened by the passing away of Ahmed Patel ji. I extend my condolences to his family, followers and admirers in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace," she tweeted.

Besides Irani, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also expressed grief over the passing away of the senior Congress leader.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of veteran Congress leader Shri Ahmed Patel Ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, followers, and tributes to the departed soul. Om Shanti,' said Yediyurappa.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi expressed sadness over the demise of Congress leader. He said Patel was a strong voice of communal harmony, brotherhood and human values.

