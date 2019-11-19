Rajnath Singh speaks to Army Chief over situation in Siachen after avalanche

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Bipin Rawat and was appraised about the situation in Siachen after six persons, including four soldiers and two porters, were killed in an avalanche.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat regarding the tragedy in Siachen. CoAS has apprised RM of the ground situation in Siachen," the office of the Defence Ministry tweeted.

Earlier today, the Defence Minister condoled the deaths and said that he was deeply pained by the incident.

"Deeply pained by the demise of soldiers and porters due to avalanche in Siachen. I salute their courage and service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families," Singh tweeted.

Six persons, including four soldiers and two porters, were killed in the avalanche on Monday.

The avalanche had hit Army positions in the Siachen glacier after which eight personnel were stuck under the snow. The altitudes in the northern glacier are around 18,000 feet and above.

The Army personnel hit by the avalanche were part of a patrolling party consisting of eight persons and were in the northern glacier when the incident happened. Sources said that the patrolling party were evacuating another person who had fallen sick at his post.

Siachen Glacier is the world's highest battlefield. India had deployed troops in its territory since 1984 after Pakistan tried to usurp the glacier by sending its troops and mountaineering expeditions in the area. (ANI)

