Rajnath Singh to address parliament on developments on our borders today

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on "Developments on our borders in Ladakh" in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the list of business of Lok Sabha, the Defence Minister will deliver the statement on Tuesday.



The Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament began on Monday. The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha began on Monday and subject to exigencies of government business, may conclude on October 1.

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic heights near Pangong Lake's southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese soldiers to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. (ANI)

