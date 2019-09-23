Rajnath Singh to embark on two-day visit to Chennai tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a two-day visit to Chennai starting Tuesday to attend the investiture ceremony of Indian Coast Guard.

"I shall be reaching Chennai tomorrow for a two-day visit. Shall attend the Investiture Ceremony of Indian Coast Guard (IGS). Look forward to it," Singh tweeted.

The Defence Minister will also be taking part in the commissioning ceremony of the ship 'ICGS Varaha'.

On September 19, Singh has scripted history by becoming the first Defence Minister to fly the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) 'Tejas'. He undertook 30-minute sortie in the indigenously-built multi-role fighter aircraft with Air Vice Marshall Narmdeshwar Tiwari at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in Bengaluru. (ANI)

