Rajnath Singh to flag off 'Jan Aashirvaad Yatra' in Haryana tomorrow

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Sunday flag off 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' which will pass through each Assembly seat, drumming up support for the BJP.

'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' will be launched from Kalka in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Jan Aashirvaad Yatra under the leadership of Manohar Lal Khattar will start on Sunday. I will flag off 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Kalka tomorrow."

The yatra will cover all the 90-Assembly segments during the 22 days.

During the 'yatra,' Khattar and BJP leaders will address public meetings and also hold roadshows in selected cities.

It will culminate in Rohtak on September 6 which will be followed by a mega 'Vijay Sankalp' rally on September 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the rally.

BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Thursday addressed a rally at Jind setting the tone of the party's election campaign. (ANI)

