Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 6 bridges in J-K today

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to inaugurate six new bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the Jammu sector on Thursday, Defence Ministry officials informed.

The six bridges have been built at the cost of around Rs 43 crores, the officials further said.

The Defence Minister will unveil four bridges in Akhnoor sector and two in Jammu-Rajpura area.

Notably, last month, the Central government had approved an additional Rs 1,691 crore for highway works by the BRO in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. (ANI)

