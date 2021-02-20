Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 'Hunar Haat' in Delhi on February 21

By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The 26th 'Hunar Haat' of indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi will be formally inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 21.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will be the chief guest and Minister of Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya and MP Meenakshi Lekhi will be the guest of honour at the event organised by Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The theme for the 26th 'Hunar Haat' is 'Vocal for Local' and will continue to March 1 where more than 600 artisans and craftsmen, including participation from a large number of women artisans, from more than 31 States and Union Territories.



According to the Ministry of Minority affairs data, till now, 'Hunar Haat' has given employment opportunities to over five lakh artisans in five years. People can buy products from Hunar Haat website as well.

Basically, indigenous exquisite products made from "Maati (clay), Metal and Machiya (wooden and jute products)" will be the major attraction at the upcoming Hunar Haat.

Naqvi said 'Hunar Haat' is a "perfect platform" to promote indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen from across the country, has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists yet.

According to the minister, they aim to provide employment and employment opportunities to 7,50,000 artisans and craftsmen through the "Hunar Haat" which will be organised on the completion of 75 years of the country's independence.

The ministry has made special arrangements for this edition of the "Hunar Haat" , which will be organised on the online platform too and on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) Portal where the people, including overseas visitors can buy products online. (ANI)

