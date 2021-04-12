Rajnath Singh to inaugurate IAF Commanders' Conference on Thursday

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate Indian Air Force (IAF) Commanders' Conference on Thursday at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) here.

The conference is aimed at addressing the issues of IAF's operational capabilities in the times to come, the defence ministry said in a statement



"IAF Commanders' Conference for 2021 will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on April 15 at the Air Headquarters," an IAF spokesperson said.

A series of discussions would be conducted over three days to address strategies and policies related to capabilities that would give IAF a significant edge over its adversaries.

"Various welfare and human resource (HR) measures to improve the administrative efficiency will also be discussed," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

