Rajnath Singh to visit Kargil today on Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi (India), July 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Kargil on Saturday, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. He will pay tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in the Kargil War.

"Leaving New Delhi for Drass on a day-long visit to J&K. Shall visit the Kargil War Memorial to pay tributes to the fallen soldiers. I shall also be visiting Jammu region where two bridges built by BRO at Ujh in Kathua and Basantar in Samba will be dedicated to the nation," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

On July 14, a 'Victory Flame' was lit by Singh at the National War Memorial in Delhi, which will reach Drass in Jammu and Kashmir on July 26 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict.

The flame would traverse through 11 towns and cities and finally culminate at Drass where it will be merged with the eternal flame at the Kargil War Memorial.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War and the milestone is being celebrated in a grand manner by the Indian Army with a view to rekindling the pride and valour of all the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. (ANI)