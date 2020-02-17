Rajnath Singh urges shipbuilding DPSUs performance to compete at international level

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Monday reviewed the performance of four Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) engaged in shipbuilding and urged them further strive to become world-class and compete at international level.

Singh appreciated the improvements brought by DPSUs-- Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL).

Appreciating the indigenisation levels achieved by these DPSUs, the Defence Minister urged them to explore further avenues in the push for 'Make in India'. He also called for full capacity utilisation and exploring new modes of business models to increase exports.

The GRSE has a significant presence in the segment of Bailey Bridges, with Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Indian Army and civil sectors being the prime customers.

GRSE is exporting such bridges to friendly neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

With an excellent track record in ship deliveries, GRSE delivered 11 warships within the last 32 months.

Meanwhile, the GSL has also made significant inroads into the global market with the export of diverse vessels to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Countries.

Incorporated in 1934, the MDL has built 796 vessels, including 25 warships and four submarines. It is the only shipyard capable of building destroyers and conventional submarines.

With best productivity measures and improved morale, the HSL has undergone a major turnaround by achieving operating and net profit for the last four consecutive years (FY 2015-16 to 2018-19) after a gap of 65 years without any financial assistance/grant from the Government. (ANI)