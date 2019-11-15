Rajnath Singh visits Bum La Pass along India-China border

Bum La Pass (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the forward posts at Bum La along the Indo-China border.



"I got an opportunity to meet and interact with the soldiers posted here who told me that there is no prevailing tension here along Line of Actual Control," Rajnath Singh told ANI.

The Defence Minister also commended the Indian Army for serving the nation at the border post with maturity.



"The Indian Army is working here with utmost sense ("sooj-boojh), so is the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA)," he added. (ANI)

