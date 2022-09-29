Rajnath Singh visits forward areas of 3 Corps in Arunachal, reviews defence preparedness along LAC

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reviewed operational preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during his two-day visit to the country's easternmost Army formations.

He said, "strengthening India's military prowess has been the Government's top priority ever since it came to power since 2014, with a focus on equipping the Services with state-of-the-art weapons/equipment through an 'Aatmanirbhar' defence industry."

On Thursday, he interacted with Army jawans at Dibang valley in Arunachal Pradesh and joined Army personnel at Bada Khana at Solmara Military Station in Tezpur.

His visit was limited to forward locations in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Singh termed the Armed Forces as the very reason behind the strength and confidence of the Nation.

He appreciated the fact that the Government's efforts have resulted in making a strong military which is fully capable of protecting the Nation from all kinds of threats.

Singh lauded the Armed Forces for instilling a sense of national pride and patriotism among the people, especially the youth, by displaying their strength and courage from time to time.



The Defence Minister pointed out that "India's international image has completely been transformed due to the bold decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the gallant deeds of the Armed Forces."

"There was a time when India wasn't taken seriously on international platforms. Due to the efforts of our Prime Minister, today we have become an assertor from a mere observer. The Indian military is respected all over the globe. Our friendly foreign countries have trust in them. It is one of the major reasons India has emerged as a powerful nation. Today, we are the fifth largest economy in the world, strongly moving forward," he said.

He was accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Commander of Eastern Command Lieutenant General R P Kalita, and other senior officers.



At Dibang Valley, he interacted with jawans of Gorkha Rifles, Sikh Regiment, Arunachal Scouts, ITBP jawans and Border Road Organisation staff.

During his visit, he was briefed about operational capabilities and face-offs faced by jawans at LAC and ongoing infrastructure development works at borders.

He interacted with members of the second religious expedition to Athu Popu, an annual trek of the local Idu Mishmi tribe facilitated by the Indian Army since 2021 as part of the Indian Army's outreach and continued efforts toward supporting the locals and the development of tourism.

On Wednesday, he interacted with jawans at Army Formation at Dinjan in Assam where he was briefed on infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), capability development and operational preparedness. (ANI)

