Rajnath Singh welcomes verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday hailed the verdict by the special CBI court after it acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

"I welcome the verdict by Special CBI Court, Lucknow acquitting all 32 accused. It proves that justice triumphed however late it may be," Singh tweeted.

In its judgement pronounced today, the court said that the demolition was not pre-planned.

Earlier today, 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict.

While six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing.

There were 49 accused in the case out of which 17 have passed away. Therefore, the court pronounced its judgement on the rest of 32 accused.

Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani also welcomed the verdict by Special CBI Court. (ANI)