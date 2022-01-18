Rajnath Singh writes to Mamata Banerjee over R-Day tableau row

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the Republic day controversy.

Earlier on Sunday, Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the "rejection of proposed tableau of West Bengal for the ensuing Republic Day Parade" and requested to "include the tableau of freedom fighters from West Bengal in the parade"

In his letter, Singh said, "I would like to tell you that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's contribution to the country's independence is unforgettable for every Indian."



Keeping this spirit paramount, the Prime Minister has declared Netaji's birthday, 23 January, as the Parakram Diwas. From now onwards, every year the Republic Day celebrations will start from January 23, the birthday of Netaji and end on January 30, the letter read.

The present government is indebted to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and all the freedom fighters of West Bengal.

"I would like to assure you that the selection process of the tableaux participating in the Republic Day Parade is very transparent," Singh said.

"I respect your sentiments and therefore would like to personally inform you that this time 12 out of 29 State/UT proposals have been approved," he said in his letter.

"I would like to inform one more fact that this time in the tableau of CPWD also, a tribute has been paid to Bose on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary. This is a testimony to the fact that the country is giving prominence to the birth anniversary of the great leader Bose," he said. (ANI)

