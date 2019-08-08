Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

Rajnath to chair roundtable with top defence, aerospace manufacturers

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will interact with top defence and aerospace industry leaders at Vigyan Bhawan on August 9, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
"With the objective to promote 'Make in India' in the Defence sector, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will interact with top Defence and Aerospace Industry leaders at Vigyan Bhawan Annexe, here tomorrow. 'Make in India in Defence Industry Roundtable' is organised by Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (MoD)," the statement read.
It aims to explore ways to attract investment, address the concerns of the industry and promote innovations in the Defence sector, it said.
Defence Ministry in its statement highlighted that it has taken several steps to ease licensing, promote exports and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Defence sector.
"The process of acquiring defence industrial licence has been eased to significantly enhance 'Ease of Doing Defence Business'. Applications have been received from various companies and 63 of them were disposed off within the time-frame in 2018-19."
A total of 668 No Objection Certificates were issued to companies during 2018-19 to promote defence exports.
"Steps have been taken to rationalise the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for reducing the time taken for granting permission for exports. The average time taken has reduced by 100 per cent to 32 days now. Defence exports have recorded a substantial rise to Rs 10,745 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 4,682 crore in 2017-18," the Ministry said.
The Defence Ministry also claimed that 'Make in India' portal for Defence Production has been revamped and re-launched.
"A new portal, www.defenceexim.gov.in has been created for end-to-end processing and communication of export license applications and generating and disseminating export market leads," it said.
The Ministry has also launched a dashboard to keep track of the major components of Defence Production, including defence exports, defence offsets, defence projects under 'Make in India', start-ups in the defence sector, investments in defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and artificial intelligence projects in defence.
"The interaction of industry leaders with Raksha Mantri will provide an opportunity to discuss new and innovative proposals in defence production and exports," it said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:19 IST

Students of Andhra school put forth grievances in front of Minister

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): A group of girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Somandepalli village here broke down in front of the state's Backward Class (BC) Welfare Minister M Sankar Narayana while complaining about the problems they face in school.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:17 IST

Sept 17 should officially be celebrated as Hyderabad liberation...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Telangana BJP will request Union Home Minister Amit Shah to declare September 17 as liberation day of Hyderabad so that it can be celebrated officially, the party's state unit chief said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:15 IST

Jammu University to remain closed tomorrow, exams postponed

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): All academic institutions, including the Jammu University, will remain closed on Friday, a government order read.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:06 IST

J-K: Administrative officials reach out to public, ensure...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Days after the central government announced abrogation of Article 370 and other measures concerning Jammu and Kashmir, administrative officials on Thursday reached out to people in different districts to assess public grievances and for ensuring the a

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:03 IST

J-K: Governor reviews arrangements for return of Hajis

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): In continuation of his daily update meetings with the administration about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik has issued several directions for facilitating movement of people in need and reviewed arrangements for

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:01 IST

Gandhi family skips Pranab Mukherjee's Bharat Ratna award function

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi and CCP chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday skipped the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan during which former President Pranab Mukherjee was conferred with Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:51 IST

Very concerned about Wayanad, will take it up with PM: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide assistance for his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is facing the wrath of heavy rainfall and landslides.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:29 IST

BJP nominates Neeraj Shekhar for UP Rajya Sabha by-poll

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday declared former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Neeraj Shekhar as its candidate for the by-poll to Rajya Sabha's lone seat from Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:28 IST

Modi reaches out to JK people, says Article 370 has given only...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Reaching out to people of Jammu and Kashmir with promise of peace, jobs, investments and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed the hope that the region will soon come out of the negative impact of Article 370 which has given them only "separa

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:18 IST

IAF Su-30 crashes in Tezpur, both pilots safe

Tezpur (Assam) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A Sukhoi-30 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Tezpur here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:18 IST

Optimistic that restrictions would be removed: NSC additional...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): With communication clampdown and heightened security restricting the movement of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, SM Sahai, additional secretary of the National Security Council, is of the view that restrictions may be lifted in a few days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:11 IST

Cong constitutes three new committees in poll-bound Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Mumbai Congress has formed three committees in view of the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

Read More
iocl