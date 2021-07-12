Rajnikanth dissolves Rajini Makkal Mandram, says "don't have plans to enter politics in future"

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 12 (ANI): Rajnikanth on Monday dissolved the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), which was formed as a precursor to his political launch, and said that he does not have plans to enter politics in the future.

Rajinikanth made the announcement after meeting office bearers of RMM and fans at Chennai Kodambakkam Ragavendra Hall.



"I thank all Rajini Makkal Mandram office bearer and fans. After my decision not to enter politics there was a question about Rajinikanth Makkal Mandram, it's my duty to clarify," he said in a statement.

Rajinikanth further said that the office-bearers of the RMM will continue to be part of the Rajinikanth Fan Club Association that will involve itself in public service.

"Due to circumstances, we couldn't achieve what we thought. I have no intention of joining politics in the future. So, I have decided to dissolve the Rajini Makkal Mandram. The office-bearers of the Rajinikanth Makkal Mandram would continue to be part of Rajinikanth Fan Club Association that will involve itself in public service," the statement further said. (ANI)