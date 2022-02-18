Rajnish Seth appointed as new Maharashtra DGP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Rajnish Seth has been appointed as the new Director-General of Police of Maharashtra on Friday.



Seth has replaced Sanjay Pandey who held the additional charge of the Maharashtra DGP post.

Seth, a 1988-batch IPS officer is currently serving as the Director-General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Rajnish Seth's appointment came after the Bombay High Court rapped the Maharashtra government earlier this month for favoring acting DGP Sanjay Pandey out of the way. The court had directed the state government to appoint the new DGP by February 21. (ANI)

