Rajouri is land of heroes and never allowed nefarious plans of neighboring nation to succeed: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 14 (ANI): 'Rajouri' is the land of heroes and brave, and has never allowed conspiracies and nefarious plans of the neighbouring nation to succeed, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi GOC-in-C Northern Command said on Saturday.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi GOC-in-C Northern Command was addressing a rally in Rajouri on Veterans Day.

He said that the security agencies have effectively controlled the violence and a befitting reply is being given to those who are trying to fulfil their political goals with the help of this proxy war.

"Rajouri is the land of heroes and brave and has never allowed the conspiracies and nefarious plans of the neighbouring nation to succeed. The security agencies have effectively controlled the violence and a befitting reply is being given to those who are trying to fulfil their political goals with the help of this proxy war. In this resolution of ours, the Village Defence Committees are being further strengthened and trained with the participation of ex-servicemen," Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi said.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi during his address said that the main objective of this rally is to find out the problems of ex-servicemen living in J&K Union Territory and to solve all their problems as soon as possible with the help of the administration.

"Recently we have also organized Veteran Rallies in Lam, Mendhar, and Reasi. In the year 2022, 21 such rallies were organized in which we received a total of 794 complaints and so far, the problems of 297 Veterans have been addressed. The process is on for resolving the rest. Representatives of ECHS, Record Offices, Stalls of Defense Pension Disbursement Office, and representatives of J&K Govt are present in today's Veterans Rally," he said.

Underlining the 'One Rank One Pension (OROP)' scheme, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi said that the Government of India has approved the amendment in the OROP scheme on December 23, 2022.

"Including the security personnel who retired after July 1, 2014, the number of beneficiaries of OROP is 25,13,000. Whatever arrears will be due after this amendment, the government will also give it," he said.

He said that fulfilling the longstanding demand of the J&K Veterans Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) Board of Governors, Jammu has approved AWHO Housing Project and conducted Demand Survey Advertisement. J&K Veterans can apply for this project with your Domicile Cert from Jan 15 to Feb 15, 2023.



"J&K government has accepted the long pending demand of increasing the Ex Gratia amount of our Fallen Heroes in J&K and this amount has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Monthly financial assistance to World War II and Ex J&K Militia, Veterans, and their Veer Naris has been increased from Rs 4,000 and Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 respectively," he said while adding that out of 73 cases of last year's Ex-Gratia relief, a total of 60 claims have been passed so far, with a total amount of Rs 1,52,95,000.

"The remaining amount of Rs 36,70,000 will also be paid soon to the soldiers and their families," he added.

He said that the recent J&K Government has appointed Nodal Police Officers of DSP rank to redress the grievances of ex-servicemen in all the 20 districts of J&K.

"A Hostel for children of our heroes and ex-servicemen in Srinagar is in Tender Stage and it is targeted to be completed at the earliest in the financial year 2023-24. One such three-storied 100-bed hostel will also be built on Tatlab Tilo Road in Jammu and the work has reached the Administration Approval stage," said Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

"I assure you that the Government of India, J&K, the Indian Army, and the Northern Comd are always committed to the service of our Veterans. I expect you to cooperate fully in the welfare schemes run by the Army and the Government and make these schemes successful," he added.

The Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated on January 14, as on this very day, January 14, 1953, the First Indian Commander in Chief (C-in-C) of the Indian Army- Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who led Indian Forces to Victory in the 1947 war, had formally retired from the services.

The Day is celebrated as Armed Forces Veterans Day and dedicated to our esteemed Veterans to acknowledge the valour and sacrifice made by our brave veterans in the line of duty to safeguard our nation against external aggression, in restorative of peace within counter insurgency affected areas as well as the selfless service during various calamities.

On this occasion, the Awardees, Veer Naris, and Disabled Veterans were also felicitated by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Sunita Dwivedi, Regional President, AWWA Northern Command.

Over 20 facility counters from various concerned departments were established to address the grievances of Ex-Servicemen: which included the Zila Sainik Welfare Board, Record Offices, ECHS, Army Welfare Placement Organisation, Banks, etc. (ANI)

