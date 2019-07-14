Rajsamand: Four persons including woman detained in connection with cop's murder

Rajsamand (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): Four persons including a woman were detained on Sunday in the case where Head Constable Gani Mohammad was brutally beaten to death by some unknown miscreants when he was investigating a land dispute here at Bhim.

In an official statement, police said: "Several teams were formed to investigate the case. A woman Naina Devi, her son Nageshwar and his friends Laxman and Mukesh were detained on Sunday. They are being interrogated."

According to police probe, Naina Devi's son and his friends started beating Ghani with iron roads when he reached Hamela Ki Ber village to investigate the land dispute case in Bhim.

After the incident, Ghani was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

Earlier in the day, the body of the deceased cop was handed over to his family members after the post-mortem examination. He was paid tribute by police personnel at Rajsamand police lines.

Police have clearly said that this is not a 'mob lynching' incident; it is a case of criminal conspiracy by the accused.

An FIR has been registered. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

