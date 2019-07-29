Rajya Sabha adjourned for 15 minutes due to technical snag

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Monday for 15 minutes after a short circuit was detected in the mics of some of the treasury benches members during the proceedings of the House.

Soon after the House paid condolences to former union minister S Jaipal Reddy and congratulated Mary Kom and other boxers for winning medals at the 23rd President's Cup, some treasury benches members reported to the Chair that their mics were not functioning.

"Don't panic... If you can sit in some other seats... staffs will take care of it," Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said.

But the members soon detected smoke from their mics and urged the Chair to call the technicians. Naidu then adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

The snag seemed to be sorted out as the House reassembled at 11:24 am and resumed as per the schedule of the day.

Naidu said, "It will be inquired into and find out the reason for short circuit." (ANI)

