Rajya Sabha adjourned for an hour in memory of Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tribute to legendary singer and former Member of the House, Lata Mangeshkar by making an obituary reference ahead of beginning the day's proceedings of the house and as a mark of respect adjourned the house for an hour.

Rajya Sabha members also observed a minute's silence as they paid tribute to the legendary singer. The house will reconvene at 11:05 am.

"In passing away of Lata Mangeshkar, the country has lost a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being and a towering personality in the world of Indian music and film industry. Her passing away marks the end of an era and has created an irreparable void in the world of music," said," Naidu in the house.



"Besides defining the golden standard of playback singing through thousands of her melodious songs in many languages, she captured every mood, moment and journey of our nation for over seven decades," he said.

"Her distinguished and long career ran parallel to that of free India over the last 75 years, capturing the trials and tribulations of the times. India is struck silent with her passing away in the 75th year of Independence," he added.

Lata Mangeshkar was a nominated member of the Upper House from November 1999 till November 2005.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The last rites with full State honours of the legendary singer were performed on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.