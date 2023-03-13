Rajya Sabha adjourned for day as din continues on Rahul Gandhi's London remarks

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha faced disruptions on Monday as the House adjourned for the day amid pandemonium over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London on democracy in India with government seeking his apology and the Opposition party objecting the matter against the rulings.

It was the second adjournment of the House that was announced by the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar as the members of both the treasury benches and the Opposition continued raising slogans against each other creating ruckus.

As soon as the Rajya Sabha assembled at 2 pm after first round of adjournment over Gandhi's remarks in London on democracy in India during his visit to Cambridge, same matter again resonated the House.

Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, in a veiled attack said "this is a matter of grave concern and he (Rahul Gandhi) should be strongly condemned."

Goyal accused that the Lok Sabha member insulted India during his visit to abroad, and sought his apology in Parliament.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge read two separate rulings and pointed that matter related to a member in another House cannot be raised in this House and demanded that "whatever the Leader of the House said in the House should be expunged."

Amid the din, Rajya Sabha Chairman adjourned the House till 11 am on March 14.

Earlier in the day, soon after the papers were laid on the table, Goyal had also raised the issue, saying one of the leaders from Opposition party spoke against India's judiciary, Army and media.

Goyal termed the statement a murder of India's democracy, and demanded that the leader (Rahul Gandhi) "should come in the Parliament and apologise."

"It is unfortunate that from the soil of London, questions are being raised on Indian democracy," Goyal had said.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge then also said "it is wrong to comment on someone who is not a member of this House."

The House was then adjourned till 2 pm as ruckus continued despite the Rajya Sabha Chairman's attempt to resolve the issue for smooth functioning of the House proceedings.

Gandhi's comments at his alma mater Cambridge University -- that Indian democracy is under attack and several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance -- have become the latest flashpoint between the Congress and the BJP. The BJP has accused him of "defaming" the country abroad after repeated electoral defeats.

Gandhi has hit back, alleging that it is the Prime Minister who discredited the country's achievements since Independence. (ANI)