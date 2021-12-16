Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition uproar

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI) The Rajya Sabha was on Thursday adjourned for the day, in its second adjournment during the day, over Opposition uproar on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The Opposition created a ruckus in the House soon after it reassembled at 2 pm following the first adjournment seeing resignation from Minister of State from Home Ajay Mishra Teni over his jailed son Ashish Mishra, who is accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

The Opposition leaders trooped into the Well of the House with placards written as "Sack MoS Home" and "Amit Shah's MoS must resign".

The joint Opposition leaders from Congress, DMK, RJD, AAP, NCP, Left, and Shiv Sena also started sloganeering when Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh allowed resuming short discussion on situation arising out of cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the country, raised by G.K. Vasan on December 15.

The debate over the issue could not conclude yesterday too due to the ruckus created by the Opposition leaders seeking revocation of suspension of 12 MPs.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman requested the Opposition to maintain the dignity of the House and participate in the discussion. As the din continued, he adjourned the House for the day announcing the next meet on Friday at 11 am.

Both Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm earlier in the day over the same issue.



Opposition demands for Mishra's sacking from the Union Cabinet have become louder after a Special Investigation Team report said the killing of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 was a "planned conspiracy".

The farmers were crushed, allegedly by an SUV driven by Ashish Mishra, "with intent to commit murder" and it was "not death by negligence", the report said.

It also recommended that the charges of rash driving against Ashish Mishra and the others be modified and an attempt to murder charge and the charge of voluntarily causing hurt be added.

Ashish Mishra and others are already facing murder and conspiracy charges.

The Congress leaders on Wednesday also moved notice over the issue a day after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident demanded the 13 arrested accused, including MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish, to be charged with attempt to murder.

The SIT on the basis of investigation also moved the court for adding charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

On October 3, eight people, including four protesting farmers, died after being mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra. (ANI)

