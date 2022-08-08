Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Monday, four days ahead of the scheduled date.

The Monsoon Session, which started on July 18, was to conclude on August 12.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who was accorded farewell earlier in the day by members, made the announcement to adjourn the House sine die.



The House passed the Central Universities Amendment Bill, 2022.

Venkaiah Naidu, who is retiring as Vice President on August 10, said the House observed 16 sittings in its 257th Session and thanked the Leader of the House and members for their support in the functioning of the House.

In his speech during the farewell, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Naidu's wit and one-liners and said the productivity of the House had "increased 70 per cent".

He said the outgoing chairman encouraged dialogue and has set standards and legacy that will continue to guide his successors. Naidu completes his five-year term on August 10.

Naidu's successor Jagdeep Dhankhar will take the oath of office on August 11. (ANI)

