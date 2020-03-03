Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha was today evening adjourned till 11 am on Wednesday.

Earlier it was reported that House was adjourned till 2:00 pm following uproar over Delhi violence.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced repeated adjournments on Monday as well, with Opposition lawmakers demanding a discussion on Delhi violence and created a ruckus on the issue.

At least 47 people have died and more than 200 injured in the violence in North-East Delhi. (ANI)

