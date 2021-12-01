Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition uproar on various issues

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday following an uproar by Opposition parties on various issues.

Members of Parliament from Congress, DMK, AAP, Left and Trinamool Congress suddenly stood on their seat while TRS members came into the well when Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adopted the motion moved by the government seeking direction from the chair for selection of a member of the Upper House to be a member of court of the University of Allahabad.

TRS came into the well sloganeering and showing placard raising its demand on national policy on food procurement.



Stopping members, Naidu said: "You don't want House to run...There are various important issues in Zero Hour but you don't want to function the House..."

As the Opposition continued their protest, Naidu announced to adjourn the House till 12 noon.

Earlier, papers were laid on the table and 10 reports of the department-related parliamentary standing committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change were tabled. (ANI)

