Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition attempts to raise issues

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday faced adjournment till 12 noon as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) among the Opposition parties attempted to raise some issues.

Soon after AAP MP Sanjay Singh raised some issues, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 12 noon.

The Lok Sabha has also been adjourned till 12 noon.

The issue raised by Singh, however, could not be heard properly.

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha Chairman warned the AAP leader to name as he tried to raise his voice on some issues.

Singh faced the warning from the chair a day after the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh suspended 19 opposition MPs from the House for the remainder of this week for repeatedly disrupting proceedings. This was the highest number of single-batch suspensions in the Upper House. In November last year, 12 opposition MPs were suspended for the entire Winter Session for the ruckus they had created during the Monsoon Session over the farm bills.

Seven of the suspended members belong to TMC, six MPs are from DMK, three TRS, two CPM and one CPI.



TMC's Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, Dola Sen, Santanu Sen, Abhi Ranjan Biswar, Md. Nadimul Haque; DMK's Kanimozhi NVN Somu, M Hamamed Abdulla, S Kalyanasundaram, R Girranjan, NR Elango, M Shanmugam, M Shanmugam; TRS's B Lingaiah Yadav, Ravihandra Vaddiraju, Damodar Rao Divakonda; CPI(M)'s AA Rahim, V Sivadasan; and CPI's Sandosh Kumar P.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of opposition parties was held today to discuss the issue of suspension of MPs and to chalk out a strategy for the floor of the house.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that the opposition will submit a request to the Speaker of Lok Sabha and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to rescind the suspension of the members who raised their voices against the price rise.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the suspension of opposition MPs from Parliament.

TMC MPs who are suspended from Rajya Sabha for this week for misconduct also protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament

The Upper House has been facing adjournment on various issues due to the Opposition ruckus since the Parliament's Monsoon Session started.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session. (ANI)

