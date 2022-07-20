Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition ruckus

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Amid sloganeering and ruckus created by Opposition parties over inflation and the rise in prices of essential commodities, Rajya Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned till 2 pm as soon as the session commenced for the day.

The Upper House was adjourned without any business as Opposition raised issues for an immediate discussion.

Renowned former Olympic track and field athlete PT Usha took an oath or affirmation of allegiance to the Constitution as Rajya Sabha MP.

However, the Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.

Both the Houses of Parliament are witnessing repeated adjournments following the ruckus by the Opposition leaders since the commencement of the Monsoon session on July 18.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has given an adjournment motion notice under Rule 267 to discuss the increased GST on food items and rising inflation.



Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva also moved suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over an "enormous hike in the price of petroleum products which has a spiralling effect on the essential commodities prices affecting poor and middle-class people."

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MPs incl Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal demand from Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners) who have been languishing in various jails for many years.

On the repeated adjournments of both the Houses of the Parliament by the Opposition, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that Wayanad MP who has been politically unproductive is now hell-bent on ensuring to bring down the productivity of Lok Sabha.

The BJP MP remark came ahead of the third day's proceedings in the Monsoon Session, the BJP hit out at the Opposition, accusing it of "disrespecting Parliament, bringing down its productivity".

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tabled a bill in the Rajya Sabha to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act of 2005 to provide against the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems so as to fulfil India's international obligations.

Speaking on the bill amid interruptions by Opposition members who wanted to raise the issue of price rise, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Act prohibits unlawful activities in respect of biological, chemical and nuclear weapons and their delivery systems.

He said the bill will strengthen India's credentials and global image. (ANI)

