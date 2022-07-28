Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid protests over 'Rashtrapatni' remark for President Murmu

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm Thursday amid uproar by BJP MPs over Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury allegedly insulting President Droupadi Murmu by calling her 'Rashtrapatni'.

This was the second adjournment of the day for the Upper House.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh adjourned the House until 2 pm amidst sloganeering by the Opposition who entered the well of the House with placards. The Opposition members were protesting among various issues the price rise issue and the suspension of fellow MPs.

Earlier the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for one hour. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal hit out at the Congress for Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks on President Droupadi Murmu.

"This is an insult to the tribal people of the country and the President of India. He should immediately apologize. Sonia Gandhi should also apologize for appointing someone like him," said Joshi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also demanded an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi for Chowdhury's remarks on President Murmu.

"It was a deliberate sexist insult. Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the President of India and the country," said the Finance Minister. Sitharaman said it was a "common understanding that Rashtrapati is a gender agnostic word, representing the leader of the nation".

Before the adjournment of the House three more MPS, two from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and one Independent, were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of this week on charges of disrupting the proceedings of the House.

They include Sushil Kumar Gupta, and Sanjeev Kumar Pathak of the Aam Aadmi Party and independent MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan. The MPS were suspended for carrying placards in the House.

The total number of suspended MPs from the Rajya Sabha is now 23.

Lok Sabha also witnessed two adjournments in a day amid a ruckus by the BJP MPs.

The BJP is demanding an apology from Chowdhury and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for insulting the President.

Meanwhile, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said that he had used the term "Rashtrapatni" for President Murmu by mistake and that the ruling party was deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill.



Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said, "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already apologised."

In Lok Sabha Smriti Irani spoke on Chowdhury's remarks and sought an apology from him and Sonia Gandhi. BJP members were on their feet supporting her.



Union Minister Smriti Irani this morning addressing a press conference slammed Congress while demanding an apology for maliciously targeting President Droupadi Murmu and said the country knows that the opposition party is "anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-women".

The Congress needs to apologise in Parliament and on the streets of India, Smriti Irani said.

"Ever since the name of Droupadi Murmu has been announced as the candidate for the presidency of India. She has been targeted maliciously by the Congress party. Congressmen had termed her as a puppet candidate, Congressmen have called her a symbol of evil. Their attacks do not seem to stop against Droupadi Murmu ji even after she has now been elected to the highest constitutional office of the country," said Smriti Irani addressing reporters here today before the Parliament began proceedings for the day.

The Union Minister lashed out at the opposition party, which said that despite being led by a woman leader Sonia Gandhi, Congressmen continue to demean women in constitutional posts.

"The Congressman knew that to address the President of India in this way not only demeans her constitutional post but also the rich tribal legacy that she represents," Smriti Irani said.

Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary requested Lok Sabha Speaker to give him a chance to speak on the floor of the house on the allegations made against him for his statement. He has given a letter on this.

Meanwhile, BJP MPs including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman staged a protest at Parliament against the Congress MP's remark.



"We are not going to tolerate this insult. We won't tolerate it as a nation. And we won't tolerate it as women. Shame on them for feeling ashamed of having a tribal woman as the President. They must apologise," said BJP MP Rama Devi.

Both the Houses have been facing adjournments on various issues due to the Opposition ruckus since the Parliament's Monsoon Session started.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session. (ANI)

