Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus on Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London, Adani issue

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): For the second consecutive day on Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha faced adjournment amid pandemonium as treasury benches sought an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in London on democracy in India and the Opposition objecting to the matter and demanding a Joint Parliamentary probe into the Adani Group.

The ruckus started almost an hour after the proceedings began, which included the tabling of papers and participation of members in a discussion on RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' song and short film 'The Elephant Whisperers' both of whom won the prestigious Oscar Award.

In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal raised the matter, pointing "this is the first time" that a Member of Parliament used words against the democracy of India while his visit outside the country, and sought his apology.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) should aplologise...," said Goyal.

However, the Opposition members sought a probe into the Adani Group by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), and accused the Centre of being silent on a report by a US firm that alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud by the group.



The members on both sides-- the Opposition and the treasury benches-- were sloganeering leading to chaos in the Upper House.

Amid the din, Rajya Sabah Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar attempted to run the House but later he announce adjournment till 2 pm.

Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha faced disruptions on Monday too as the House adjourned for the day amid pandemonium over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London. On Monday, the House could not function on the issue and it witnessed two adjournments-- one till 2 pm and the second for the whole day.

The same matter again resonated the House.

As Goyal sought Rahul Gandhi's reply, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday read two separate rulings and pointed out that matter related to a member in another House cannot be raised in this House and demanded that "whatever the Leader of the House said in the House should be expunged."

Rahul Gandhi's remarks at his alma mater Cambridge University -- that Indian democracy is under attack and several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance -- have become the latest flashpoint between the Congress and the BJP. The BJP has accused him of "defaming" the country abroad after repeated electoral defeats.

Rahul Gandhi has hit back, alleging that it is the Prime Minister who discredited the country's achievements since its Independence. (ANI)

