Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following uproar by Opposition over farm laws

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday following an uproar by the Opposition in the House against the recently enacted Central farm laws.

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday following an uproar by the Opposition in the House against the recently enacted Central farm laws.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh adjourned the House after ruckus by the Opposition members.

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)