Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday.

Earlier during today's proceeding Human Resource Development Minister Pokhriyal replied over a question over examination fee hike for classes 10 and classes 12th.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh had given a suspension of business notice over Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur's expunged comments.

Lok Sabha witnessed an uproar after Speaker Om Birla refused to permit a discussion over Pragya's controversial comment.

Congress MPs staged a walkout in the lower Houser of Parliament over the BJP MP's expunged comments, referring to Nathuram Godse as a 'patriot'. (ANI)

