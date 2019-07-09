Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm after Opposition uproar over K'taka crisis

New Delhi [India], July 09 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday was adjourned for over two hours at a stretch following Opposition's uproar over the political situation in Karnataka.

Congress members stormed into the well of the Upper House and shouted slogans against the ruling BJP, accusing the party of instigating a revolt within the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka. As a result, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

The over 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka is on the verge of collapse after a wave of resignations by over 10 disgruntled MLAs who are in Mumbai at an undisclosed location.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has also claimed that they will overcome the current bout of crisis. All the ministers from the two parties have resigned paving way for the restructuring of the state cabinet in a bid to accommodate the dissident MLAs.



Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday accused the BJP of conspiring to topple Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in reply, asserted that his party is committed to parliamentary democracy and has no relation with the developments in Karnataka. (ANI)

