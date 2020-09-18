Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 am tomorrow

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Friday till 9 am tomorrow.

Earlier the Bills to reduce salaries, allowances of Members of Parliament, and Ministers by 30 per cent were passed unanimously in the Upper House.



Opposition MPs today demanded that the MPLADS Fund should be restored immediately by the Centre immediately.

The Rajya Sabha also passed the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, introduced by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, today.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament which began on Monday is slated to conclude on October 1. (ANI)

