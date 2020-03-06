Rajya Sabha adjourned till Mar 11 amid Opposition uproar over Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Friday till March 11 following uproar by Opposition parties over the recent violence in the national capital.

As soon as the proceedings of the House began, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu appealed to the treasury benches and the Opposition to find a meaningful solution for the proper functioning of Rajya Sabha.

"I appeal to all including the government and Opposition to discuss among themselves to come to some sort of meaningful solution to see that the House functions effectively," said Naidu.

The Opposition has been demanding that the House discuss the recent Delhi violence without further delay.



At least 53 people were killed and around 200 sustained serious injuries in the recent violence that affected northeast Delhi. (ANI)

