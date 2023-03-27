Rajya Sabha adjourned to resume Tuesday amid Opposition's protest

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Within minutes of the commencement of proceedings, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day today and the House will resume on Tuesday.

The loggerhead between the treasury bench and opposition parliamentarians continued as the latter continued to register their protest. Principal opposition party Congress shouted slogans over the Adani-Hindenburg issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the parliament.

The opposition MPs were seen donning black clothes today and they marched towards the Vijay Chowk.



On Friday, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

In April 2019, he made the remark "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Rahul Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

The Congress has since the start of the Budget session of Parliament been registering their protest over the Adani-Hindbenburg issue and questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relation with the Adani Group. Congress had been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee-led probe into the Adani issue and staged protests in the Parliament.

The ongoing second part of the Budget Session began was scheduled for March 13-April 6. (ANI)

