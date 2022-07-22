Rajya Sabha adjourns till 2.30 pm amid uproar by Oppn over inflation

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The proceeding in Rajya Sabha was once again adjourned till 2:30 pm on Friday amid ruckus by Opposition members over issues of inflation, price rise and GST hike on daily essentials.

The Session of Upper House was adjourned after the Question Hour.

However, Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests over price rise.

This was the second adjournment in a day in both the Houses.

Earlier, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon over a ruckus by Opposition members on issues of inflation and misuse of Central agencies.

Both the Houses are witnessing continuous adjournments since the session has begun.

Today was the fourth successive day since the monsoon session began that both the Houses were adjourned minutes after assembling without any productivity.



Notably, Opposition leaders including Congress MPs are today again protesting against the Central government over the issues of inflation and price rise in Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top ministers to discuss the government's strategy in Parliament as the Opposition parties are continuously creating ruckus and forcing adjournment of the Houses.

Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi, Anurag Singh Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, and Piyush Goyal were resent in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of unemployment and Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of the recent GST rate hike.

Additionally, Five CPI(M) MPs including Elamaram Kareem give notices to the Rajya Sabha Chairman for disallowing permission to introduce Private Members' Bills of BJP MPs-'The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020' by KL Meena and 'The Places of Worship (Spl Provisions) Repeal Bill, 2022' by HS Yadav.

CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam gives notice under Rule 67 objecting to the introduction of 'The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Repeal Bill' BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav.

However, BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan will introduce private members' bill on population control today.

Notably, the Monsoon Session holds extreme importance as the election of the President and Vice-President office is slated to take place in this session. The Presidential polls was held on July 18 while the Vice Presidential polls will take place on August 6. President Ram Nath Kovind's term is coming to an end on July 24 while the term of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is ending on August 10.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session. (ANI)

