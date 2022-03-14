Rajya Sabha: Bill to omit 'Bhogta' community from SC list in House today

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The Central government will move a Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 to omit 'Bhogta' community from the list of Scheduled Castes (SC) in Jharkhand.

Union Minister Arjun Munda is likely to move the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Upper House for consideration and passing.

The Bill seeks amendment to the "Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 to omit Bhogta community from the list of Scheduled Castes in relation to the State of Jharkhand and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Jharkhand".

According to their traditional beliefs, the Bhogta people emerged from a union of religious preachers and tribal women. The children from these unions became the Bhogta people, most of whom now live in India's eastern states of Jharkhand, West Bengal, Orissa, and Bihar.

Besides the Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to lay on the table, statements (in English and Hindi) of the estimated receipts and expenditure (2022-23) of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with Legislature).

Union Minister V. Muraleedharan will also move a motion for the election of members to the Committee on Public Undertakings.

The Minister will also move a motion for the election of members to the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The House will also hold a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 and is scheduled to conclude on April 8. (ANI)