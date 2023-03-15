Rajya Sabha: Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives suspension of business notice to discuss " trend of declining freedom of speech in country"

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Wednesday gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha, demanding discussion on the "worrying trend of declining freedom of speech and expression in the country."



The notice submitted by MP Ranjeet, read," I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following notice for the suspension of business listed for 15 March 2023".

In a notice addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Ranjan further said, "That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the worrying trend of declining freedom of speech and expression in the country, including raids on media organizations, civil society organizations and NGOs, increasing censorship, the capture of media institutions, ban on the BBC Documentary, etc."

Meanwhile, the stand-off between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress continued for the third consecutive day leading to the adjournment of proceedings of the Rajya Sabha over the government's demand for an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Democracy under attack in India' remarks in London and criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

